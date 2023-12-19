The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 47.8% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 40.1% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.

Hampton has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Pirates are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 227th.

The Pirates score an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 65.8 the Falcons give up.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Hampton is 4-4.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Hampton scored 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).

The Pirates allowed fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.

Hampton knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

