The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 47.8% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 40.1% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Hampton has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 227th.
  • The Pirates score an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 65.8 the Falcons give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, Hampton is 4-4.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Hampton scored 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).
  • The Pirates allowed fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
  • Hampton knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 121-66 Hampton Convocation Center
12/11/2023 Mary Baldwin W 100-53 Hampton Convocation Center
12/16/2023 James Madison L 88-71 Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/1/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

