The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Hampton Pirates (4-6) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Hampton matchup in this article.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-11.5) 150.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-10.5) 149.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Hampton has won two games against the spread this year.

The Pirates have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Bowling Green has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Falcons' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

