Tuesday's game between the Georgia Southern Eagles (8-2) and Hampton Pirates (0-8) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia Southern, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Pirates are coming off of a 46-40 loss to George Washington in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Hampton vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Hampton vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 75, Hampton 54

Other CAA Predictions

Hampton Schedule Analysis

This year, the Pirates are winless versus Division 1 teams.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

14.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Aisha Dabo: 7.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

7.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Cheyenne Talbot: 8.1 PTS, 30.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 30.4 FG% Ariana Wilkes: 2.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%

2.5 PTS, 40.0 FG% Amyah Reaves: 4.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 27.3 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates put up 46.6 points per game (359th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (214th in college basketball). They have a -151 scoring differential and have been outscored by 18.9 points per game.

