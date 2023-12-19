James Madison vs. Coppin State December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (1-8) play the James Madison Dukes (8-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
James Madison Players to Watch
- Terrence Edwards: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Green III: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
James Madison vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|1st
|95.4
|Points Scored
|55.8
|362nd
|288th
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|220th
|40th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|24.0
|363rd
|56th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|320th
|18th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|4.4
|351st
|29th
|17.3
|Assists
|7.1
|362nd
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.0
|316th
