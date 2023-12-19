Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lexington, Virginia today? We have you covered here.
Lexington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockbridge County High School at Harrisonburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
