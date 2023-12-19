Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Richmond, Virginia, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mills E. Godwin High School at Thomas Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armstrong High School at Atlee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- Conference: Capital
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henrico High School at Mechanicsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- Conference: Capital
- How to Stream: Watch Here
