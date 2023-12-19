The Memphis Tigers (8-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The Cavaliers have won five games in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Virginia matchup.

Virginia vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Memphis has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this season.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Cavaliers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the start of the season to +8000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

