In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Alexander Ovechkin to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored two goals against the Islanders this season in two games (eight shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 98 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:45 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

