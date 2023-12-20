How to Watch the Capitals vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Washington Capitals will host the New York Islanders (who also won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can turn on TNT, Max, and MNMT to see the match unfold as the Islanders attempt to take down the Capitals.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info
Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|Capitals
|4-1 WAS
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|Islanders
|3-0 NYI
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 78 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Capitals' 67 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 25 goals during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tom Wilson
|28
|10
|8
|18
|20
|19
|33.3%
|Dylan Strome
|28
|12
|6
|18
|10
|16
|53.6%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|28
|5
|12
|17
|16
|10
|0%
|John Carlson
|28
|1
|14
|15
|37
|20
|-
|Aliaksei Protas
|27
|3
|10
|13
|10
|15
|34%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders give up 3.2 goals per game (98 in total), 16th in the league.
- With 96 goals (3.1 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 16th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Islanders are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 41 goals over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|30
|10
|23
|33
|40
|36
|33.3%
|Noah Dobson
|31
|6
|27
|33
|31
|16
|-
|Bo Horvat
|30
|13
|18
|31
|16
|11
|48.5%
|Brock Nelson
|31
|14
|13
|27
|13
|14
|48.9%
|Kyle Palmieri
|31
|9
|10
|19
|15
|5
|36.4%
