The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) are favored on their home ice against the New York Islanders (15-8-8) on Wednesday, December 20. The Capitals are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Islanders (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 19 of 31 games this season.

In the nine times this season the Capitals have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 7-2 in those games.

The Islanders have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with seven upset wins (41.2%).

Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

New York has gone 6-8 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor McMichael 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+150) - Dylan Strome 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (-200)

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 4-5-1 6 2.5 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.5 2.7 5 17.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 8-2-0 6 4.1 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.1 3.2 10 34.5% Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 5-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

