The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT, with each team back in action after a victory. The Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Islanders defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in their last outing.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have registered a 5-3-2 record after totaling 25 total goals (five power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 27 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Capitals 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-125)

Capitals (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have gone 4-4-8 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 15-9-4.

Washington has 12 points (5-1-2) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Capitals scored just one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).

Washington has scored two goals in five games this season (4-0-1 record, nine points).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals in 13 games (10-0-3, 23 points).

In the six games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 2-2-2 record (six points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 19 times, and went 11-6-2 (24 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 30th 2.39 Goals Scored 3.1 18th 10th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.16 15th 29th 27.4 Shots 30 22nd 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 32nd 9.76% Power Play % 26.44% 5th 12th 81.52% Penalty Kill % 72.04% 32nd

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

