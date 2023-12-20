Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Chesapeake, Virginia, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Colonial High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frank W. Cox High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.