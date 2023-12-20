Connor McMichael Game Preview: Capitals vs. Islanders - December 20
The Washington Capitals, including Connor McMichael, take the ice Wednesday versus the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET.
Connor McMichael vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
|Capitals vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Islanders Player Props
McMichael Season Stats Insights
- McMichael has averaged 15:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).
- McMichael has a goal in six of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 11 of 28 games this season, McMichael has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- McMichael has an assist in seven of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- McMichael's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of McMichael going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.
McMichael Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|28
|Games
|2
|13
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
