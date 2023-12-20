Dylan Strome Game Preview: Capitals vs. Islanders - December 20
Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. If you're considering a wager on Strome against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.
Dylan Strome vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
|Capitals vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Islanders Player Props
Strome Season Stats Insights
- Strome has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).
- In nine of 28 games this season, Strome has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 13 of 28 games this year, Strome has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 28 games played.
- Strome has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Strome Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 98 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|28
|Games
|6
|18
|Points
|4
|12
|Goals
|3
|6
|Assists
|1
