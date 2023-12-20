Evgeny Kuznetsov Game Preview: Capitals vs. Islanders - December 20
Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Kuznetsov against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
|Capitals vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Islanders Player Props
Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights
- Kuznetsov's plus-minus this season, in 17:31 per game on the ice, is -6.
- Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Kuznetsov has a point in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Kuznetsov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.
- There is a 43.5% chance of Kuznetsov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 98 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|6
|11
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|2
