Wednesday's game features the Maryland Terrapins (8-3) and the James Madison Dukes (8-3) clashing at Xfinity Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Dukes enter this matchup following a 78-71 win over Maine on Sunday.

JMU vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

JMU vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 77, JMU 65

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

On November 19 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 70) in our computer rankings, the Dukes notched their signature win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home.

JMU has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 70) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 131) on November 24

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 135) on December 17

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 174) on December 3

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 201) on December 7

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 11.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 33.1 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (17-for-76)

11.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 33.1 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (17-for-76) Jamia Hazell: 11.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Kseniia Kozlova: 12.0 PTS, 62.5 FG%

12.0 PTS, 62.5 FG% Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

7.5 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Steph Ouderkirk: 5.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and allowing 60.4 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and have a +127 scoring differential.

