Wednesday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) and Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) matching up at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Antelopes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Flames suffered a 99-73 loss to Richmond.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Liberty 62

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

When the Flames took down the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 105 in our computer rankings, on December 1 by a score of 67-53, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Flames have six losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

Liberty has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 105) on December 1

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 125) on November 10

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.4 FG%

12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.4 FG% Emma Hess: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71) Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Jordan Hodges: 6.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames have a -119 scoring differential, falling short by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game to rank 248th in college basketball and are allowing 72.2 per outing to rank 312th in college basketball.

Offensively the Flames have played worse at home this season, averaging 62.5 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game when playing on the road.

Liberty is allowing 57.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 20.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (78.2).

