How to Watch the Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison
- The Antelopes average 7.8 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (72.2).
- Grand Canyon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.
- Liberty has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Flames put up 7.4 more points per game (62.3) than the Antelopes allow (54.9).
- When Liberty puts up more than 54.9 points, it is 3-6.
- Grand Canyon is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 62.3 points.
- The Flames shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Antelopes concede defensively.
- The Antelopes shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Flames allow.
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.4 FG%
- Emma Hess: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71)
- Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ NC State
|L 80-67
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|Radford
|L 57-45
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 99-73
|Robins Center
|12/20/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/29/2023
|Randolph
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/31/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Liberty Arena
