The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will look to extend a 12-game winning streak when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Longwood has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 241st.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Lancers score are 10.9 more points than the Eagles give up (68.9).
  • When Longwood puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 10-1.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Longwood averages 82.4 points per game at home, compared to 75.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Lancers have been better at home this year, ceding 58.4 points per game, compared to 63.2 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Longwood is averaging 2.1 more threes per game (6.9) than in road games (4.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Gallaudet W 92-61 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/13/2023 @ Milwaukee W 80-67 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/17/2023 VMI W 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum

