The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will look to extend a 12-game winning streak when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Longwood has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Lancers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 241st.

The 79.8 points per game the Lancers score are 10.9 more points than the Eagles give up (68.9).

When Longwood puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 10-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood averages 82.4 points per game at home, compared to 75.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Lancers have been better at home this year, ceding 58.4 points per game, compared to 63.2 in road games.

When playing at home, Longwood is averaging 2.1 more threes per game (6.9) than in road games (4.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule