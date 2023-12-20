Longwood vs. North Carolina Central December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) play the Longwood Lancers (8-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Players to Watch
- Po'Boigh King: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fred Cleveland Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Darius Harris: 13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Perry Smith Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison
|North Carolina Central Rank
|North Carolina Central AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|214th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|81.8
|57th
|165th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|60.6
|11th
|278th
|30.8
|Rebounds
|41
|10th
|182nd
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|14.1
|6th
|252nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.9
|300th
|222nd
|12.7
|Assists
|12.8
|217th
|143rd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|169th
