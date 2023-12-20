How to Watch Norfolk State vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTEP Miners (6-5) square off against the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on YouTube.
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.
- Norfolk State has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Miners sit at 82nd.
- The Spartans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.2 the Miners give up.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Norfolk State is scoring 28.2 more points per game at home (94.2) than away (66).
- At home, the Spartans concede 58.6 points per game. Away, they give up 71.2.
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.1%) too.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 84-78
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 108-52
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
