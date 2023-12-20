The UTEP Miners (6-5) square off against the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.

Norfolk State has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Miners sit at 82nd.

The Spartans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.2 the Miners give up.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Norfolk State is scoring 28.2 more points per game at home (94.2) than away (66).

At home, the Spartans concede 58.6 points per game. Away, they give up 71.2.

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.1%) too.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule