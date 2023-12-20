Norfolk State vs. UTEP: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The UTEP Miners (6-5) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on YouTube. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
- Where: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Don Haskins Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UTEP
|-6.5
|137.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spartans Betting Records & Stats
- Norfolk State has played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 137.5 points.
- Norfolk State has a 142.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.3 more points than this game's total.
- Norfolk State is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- Norfolk State has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Spartans have a record of 2-2 when they're set as an underdog of +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Norfolk State has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UTEP
|3
|37.5%
|78.9
|154.8
|70.2
|137
|141.5
|Norfolk State
|5
|55.6%
|75.9
|154.8
|66.8
|137
|139.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends
- The Spartans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.2 the Miners allow.
- Norfolk State is 1-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 70.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UTEP
|2-6-0
|0-2
|3-5-0
|Norfolk State
|5-4-0
|3-1
|4-5-0
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UTEP
|Norfolk State
|11-7
|Home Record
|10-2
|3-10
|Away Record
|6-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.0
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.6
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-3-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.