The UTEP Miners (6-5) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on YouTube. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -6.5 137.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State has played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 137.5 points.

Norfolk State has a 142.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.3 more points than this game's total.

Norfolk State is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Norfolk State has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Spartans have a record of 2-2 when they're set as an underdog of +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Norfolk State has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 3 37.5% 78.9 154.8 70.2 137 141.5 Norfolk State 5 55.6% 75.9 154.8 66.8 137 139.6

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.2 the Miners allow.

Norfolk State is 1-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 2-6-0 0-2 3-5-0 Norfolk State 5-4-0 3-1 4-5-0

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Norfolk State 11-7 Home Record 10-2 3-10 Away Record 6-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

