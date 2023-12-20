The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Radford is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 175th.

The Highlanders put up 7.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (67.9).

Radford has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford is putting up more points at home (84.2 per game) than away (66.2).

The Highlanders give up 60.4 points per game at home, and 73.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Radford makes fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (43.9%) too.

