How to Watch Radford vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Radford vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- Radford is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 175th.
- The Highlanders put up 7.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (67.9).
- Radford has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford is putting up more points at home (84.2 per game) than away (66.2).
- The Highlanders give up 60.4 points per game at home, and 73.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Radford makes fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (43.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 82-74
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|W 73-56
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 70-63
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|High Point
|-
|Dedmon Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.