Wednesday's contest at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has the Michigan State Spartans (8-2) squaring off against the Richmond Spiders (9-2) at 9:30 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 win for Michigan State, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Spiders earned a 99-73 win against Liberty.

Richmond vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Richmond vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 76, Richmond 69

Richmond Schedule Analysis

When the Spiders defeated the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-66 on November 25, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Richmond is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

The Spartans have tied for the 107th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Richmond has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 76) on November 25

77-43 over Maine (No. 135) on November 24

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 170) on December 16

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 208) on December 10

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 235) on November 26

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 18.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

18.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Addie Budnik: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 44 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 44 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Katie Hill: 5.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 18.8 points per game (posting 77.5 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and allowing 58.7 per outing, 82nd in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential.

The Spiders score 85.8 points per game at home, and 66 away.

In 2023-24 Richmond is conceding 11.7 fewer points per game at home (55.6) than away (67.3).

