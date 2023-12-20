Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Russell, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Tazewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Tazewell, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.