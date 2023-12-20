Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Tazewell, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Tazewell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Tazewell, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Tazewell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Tazewell, VA
  • Conference: Southwest
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayson County High School at Graham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Bluefield, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.