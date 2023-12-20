Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Virginia Beach, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Colonial High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frank W. Cox High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
