Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 21?
Can we anticipate Anthony Mantha scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- Mantha has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Mantha has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-4
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
