Can we anticipate Anthony Mantha scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

Mantha has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

Mantha has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

