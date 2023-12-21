Currently, the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-5) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 70 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 105 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Columbus has conceded 120 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -15, they are 25th in the league.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6

