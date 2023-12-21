Coming off a hat trick last time out, Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ to watch as the Capitals and the Blue Jackets square off.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 4-3 WAS 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 80 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.

The Capitals rank 31st in the NHL with 70 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 29 13 6 19 10 16 53.3% Tom Wilson 29 10 8 18 23 19 33.3% Alexander Ovechkin 29 5 13 18 17 10 0% John Carlson 29 1 15 16 38 21 - Aliaksei Protas 28 3 11 14 10 16 35.4%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 120 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 31st in the NHL.

With 105 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's sixth-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players