A close NHL matchup is expected on Thursday when the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-5) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Capitals (-115) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has played 24 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Capitals have been victorious in eight of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in 10, or 34.5%, of the 29 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington is 8-2 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Columbus has gone 10-19 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dylan Strome 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-105) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (-182) Alexander Ovechkin 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-227) 3.5 (-125)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 4-5-1 6 2.6 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.6 2.8 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 7-3-0 6.6 3.8 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.8 3.8 7 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.