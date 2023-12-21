Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
A game after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 9-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres, the Blue Jackets (11-17-5) host the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Over the last 10 games for the Capitals, their offense has totaled 26 goals while their defense has conceded 28 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (18.8% success rate).
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have a 16-9-4 record overall, with a 5-4-9 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Washington has 14 points (6-1-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Capitals registered only one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).
- Washington has taken nine points from the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (4-0-1 record).
- The Capitals have scored at least three goals 14 times, and are 11-0-3 in those games (to record 25 points).
- In the seven games when Washington has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-2 to record eight points.
- In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 4-3-2 (10 points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 19 times, and went 11-6-2 (24 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|30th
|2.41
|Goals Scored
|3.18
|15th
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.64
|31st
|29th
|27.7
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|16th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|30th
|30th
|10.59%
|Power Play %
|16.13%
|25th
|10th
|82.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.7%
|7th
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
