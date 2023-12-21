A game after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 9-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres, the Blue Jackets (11-17-5) host the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games for the Capitals, their offense has totaled 26 goals while their defense has conceded 28 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (18.8% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-105)

Blue Jackets (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 16-9-4 record overall, with a 5-4-9 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Washington has 14 points (6-1-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Capitals registered only one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).

Washington has taken nine points from the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals 14 times, and are 11-0-3 in those games (to record 25 points).

In the seven games when Washington has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-2 to record eight points.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Washington is 4-3-2 (10 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 19 times, and went 11-6-2 (24 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 30th 2.41 Goals Scored 3.18 15th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.64 31st 29th 27.7 Shots 29.6 24th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 30th 10.59% Power Play % 16.13% 25th 10th 82.11% Penalty Kill % 83.7% 7th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.