Should you wager on Dylan Strome to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in 10 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

