Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fancy a bet on Kuznetsov in the Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 17:34 on the ice per game.

In four of 25 games this year, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kuznetsov has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 25 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kuznetsov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 6 11 Points 4 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

