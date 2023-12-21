The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) take on the Hampton Pirates (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

Hampton is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Pirates are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 311th.

The Pirates' 81.5 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Hampton scored 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).

At home, the Pirates gave up 71.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).

At home, Hampton drained 5.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) too.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule