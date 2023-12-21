How to Watch Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) take on the Hampton Pirates (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hampton Stats Insights
- Hampton is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 311th.
- The Pirates' 81.5 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Hampton scored 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).
- At home, the Pirates gave up 71.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).
- At home, Hampton drained 5.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) too.
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Mary Baldwin
|W 100-53
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/16/2023
|James Madison
|L 88-71
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 75-65
|Stroh Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
