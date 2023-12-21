The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) take on the Hampton Pirates (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

  • Hampton is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 311th.
  • The Pirates' 81.5 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Hampton scored 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).
  • At home, the Pirates gave up 71.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).
  • At home, Hampton drained 5.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) too.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Mary Baldwin W 100-53 Hampton Convocation Center
12/16/2023 James Madison L 88-71 Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green L 75-65 Stroh Center
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/1/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center

