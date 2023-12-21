The Hampton Pirates (4-7) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton matchup.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-4.5) 149.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-3.5) 148.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Hampton has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread three times this year (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Eastern Michigan has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

