The Hampton Pirates (3-5) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This clash will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 22.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Arne Osojnik: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 3.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK John McGriff: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 317th 67.4 Points Scored 82.5 44th 228th 73.0 Points Allowed 76.9 304th 321st 29.5 Rebounds 33.4 173rd 290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 157th 236th 6.8 3pt Made 7.8 156th 322nd 10.8 Assists 14.5 121st 191st 12.0 Turnovers 14.8 341st

