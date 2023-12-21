The Hampton Pirates (0-6) will face the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Hampton vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Hampton Players to Watch

Camryn Hill: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Cheyenne Talbot: 11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Aisha Dabo: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ariana Wilkes: 3.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

3.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Le'Asia Foreman: 4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Fatmata Janneh: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Leonard: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Reilly Sunday: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jada Williams: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Carys Roy: 3.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

