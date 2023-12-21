On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Joel Edmundson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Edmundson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Edmundson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:31 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

