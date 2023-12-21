Should you bet on John Carlson to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (seven shots).

Carlson has picked up five assists on the power play.

Carlson averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 29:29 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:39 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:23 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:03 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:37 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:08 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 25:52 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

