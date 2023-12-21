How to Watch Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.
- This season, Norfolk State has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 109th.
- The Spartans score only 4.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (70.5).
- Norfolk State is 5-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Norfolk State averages 94.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.8.
- The Spartans give up 58.6 points per game at home, and 70.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 108-52
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.