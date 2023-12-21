The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.
  • This season, Norfolk State has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 109th.
  • The Spartans score only 4.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (70.5).
  • Norfolk State is 5-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Norfolk State averages 94.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.8.
  • The Spartans give up 58.6 points per game at home, and 70.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hofstra L 74-58 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/18/2023 Southern Virginia W 108-52 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/20/2023 @ UTEP L 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State - Don Haskins Center
1/2/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

