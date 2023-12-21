The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.

This season, Norfolk State has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 109th.

The Spartans score only 4.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Jackrabbits give up to opponents (70.5).

Norfolk State is 5-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Norfolk State averages 94.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.8.

The Spartans give up 58.6 points per game at home, and 70.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule