In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Rasmus Sandin to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through 29 games this season.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Sandin has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Sandin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:07 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:02 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:28 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

