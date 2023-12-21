How to Watch Richmond vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Davidson (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Georgia Tech vs UMass (9:00 PM ET | December 21)
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- Richmond is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spiders sit at 316th.
- The Spiders put up 5.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Bulls give up (81.9).
- Richmond has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 81.9 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- The Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.7).
- In home games, Richmond averaged 0.1 more threes per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (31.6%).
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|L 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|W 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Robins Center
|12/30/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Robins Center
