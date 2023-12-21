The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Richmond is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spiders sit at 316th.

The Spiders put up 5.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Bulls give up (81.9).

Richmond has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 81.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

The Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.7).

In home games, Richmond averaged 0.1 more threes per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule