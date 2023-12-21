The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
  • Richmond is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spiders sit at 316th.
  • The Spiders put up 5.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Bulls give up (81.9).
  • Richmond has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 81.9 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • The Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.7).
  • In home games, Richmond averaged 0.1 more threes per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Northern Iowa L 78-73 McLeod Center
12/9/2023 Florida L 87-76 FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 Charlotte W 64-56 Robins Center
12/21/2023 Buffalo - Robins Center
12/30/2023 Lafayette - Robins Center
1/6/2024 Saint Bonaventure - Robins Center

