Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In Russell, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Honaker High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holston High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.