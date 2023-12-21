Tyus Jones and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent action, a 143-131 loss to the Kings, Jones tallied 16 points and nine assists.

Below, we look at Jones' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.8 13.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.3 PRA -- 20.3 22.9 PR -- 14.8 16.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Jones has made 5.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.4% of his team's total makes.

Jones is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jones' Wizards average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 114.2 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 45.2 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.3 per game, 16th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 10.7 makes per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 22 2 3 5 0 0 1 2/1/2023 17 6 3 3 1 0 0 11/2/2022 24 2 0 5 0 0 1

