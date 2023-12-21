Thursday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) and Fordham Rams (5-6) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 76-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 71-70 loss to Wofford in their last outing on Saturday.

Virginia vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 76, Fordham 59

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers' signature win of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 98), according to our computer rankings. The Cavaliers claimed the 87-81 home win on November 30.

The Cavaliers have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 98) on November 30

81-59 over Tulane (No. 161) on November 24

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 184) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 198) on November 8

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 202) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%

14.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG% Kymora Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52)

10.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52) Jillian Brown: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 64.5 per outing (194th in college basketball).

