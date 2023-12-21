The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the American Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Virginia Tech has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Hokies are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 246th.

The Hokies score just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles give up (74.2).

Virginia Tech is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.

The Hokies ceded 65.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.5 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Virginia Tech fared better at home last year, making 9.5 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule