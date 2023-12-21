The American Eagles (4-6) will play the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Long: 4.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Michael Collins Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

American Players to Watch

Kidd: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Cattoor: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Long: 4.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Collins: 5.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. American Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG American AVG American Rank 183rd 74.4 Points Scored 73.9 201st 122nd 68.6 Points Allowed 74.7 262nd 296th 30.4 Rebounds 31.8 242nd 311th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st 202nd 7.2 3pt Made 9.8 24th 84th 15.2 Assists 15.6 64th 115th 11.0 Turnovers 10.1 58th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.