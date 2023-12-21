The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Scoring Comparison

The Tribe score 7.1 more points per game (65.2) than the Hokies give up (58.1).

William & Mary has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.

Virginia Tech is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.

The 81.3 points per game the Hokies score are 16.1 more points than the Tribe give up (65.2).

Virginia Tech is 7-1 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

William & Mary has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 48% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tribe give up.

The Tribe make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79)

17 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79) Matilda Ekh: 11 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

11 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Olivia Summiel: 4.3 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Virginia Tech Schedule