The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 48.6% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.

William & Mary is 4-1 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Waves are the rebounding team in the country, the Tribe rank 242nd.

The Tribe's 79.3 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 72.8 the Waves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, William & Mary is 5-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

William & Mary averages 87.6 points per game at home, and 72.8 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Tribe are conceding 30.8 fewer points per game at home (59.0) than away (89.8).

Beyond the arc, William & Mary sinks more triples on the road (11.0 per game) than at home (10.8), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (38.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule